Talks drag on amid MyCiTi N2 express service dispute

CAPE TOWN – Talks were ongoing in an attempt to get the MyCiTi N2 express service back up and running.

The service was suspended in late May due to a contractual dispute.

The dispute between the City of Cape Town and the N2 Express Joint Venture operating company has left the service suspended for weeks and caught in the middle were frustrated commuters.

As talks dragged on, commuters have had to look elsewhere for transport.

But the city's Felicity Purchase was hopeful an agreement would be struck soon.

“The parties are meeting through their attorneys and they appear to be getting close to an agreement which will allow us to renew the service.”