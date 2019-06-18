Suspected rhino poachers die in Zim after car overturns amid chase

The two were part of a gang suspected of trying to hunt rhinos at a wildlife sanctuary near Beitbridge.

HARARE - Two suspected rhino poachers in Zimbabwe have died after their car overturned while trying to escape from game rangers.

The four suspected poachers were tracking fresh rhino spoor in the Bubye Valley Conservancy when they were spotted by a joint patrol of police and game rangers.

The men tried to escape but their vehicle hit a goat and overturned. Two of the men died as a result of their injuries.

On Tuesday, the state-run Chronicle reported that the two survivors have appeared in court in Beitbridge on charges of hunting a specially protected animal.

The rhino in Bubye Valley Conservancy were said to be under increasing threat. Last month, two poachers were killed during a gunfight with game rangers inside the park.