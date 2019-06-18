View all in Latest
Suspected rhino poachers die in Zim after car overturns amid chase

The two were part of a gang suspected of trying to hunt rhinos at a wildlife sanctuary near Beitbridge.

FILE: A black rhino. Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: A black rhino. Picture: Pixabay.com.
25 minutes ago

HARARE - Two suspected rhino poachers in Zimbabwe have died after their car overturned while trying to escape from game rangers.

The two were part of a gang suspected of trying to hunt rhinos at a wildlife sanctuary near Beitbridge.

The four suspected poachers were tracking fresh rhino spoor in the Bubye Valley Conservancy when they were spotted by a joint patrol of police and game rangers.

The men tried to escape but their vehicle hit a goat and overturned. Two of the men died as a result of their injuries.
On Tuesday, the state-run Chronicle reported that the two survivors have appeared in court in Beitbridge on charges of hunting a specially protected animal.

The rhino in Bubye Valley Conservancy were said to be under increasing threat. Last month, two poachers were killed during a gunfight with game rangers inside the park.

