Soweto taxi routes finally re-opened

The taxi ranks were shut down in March following violence between the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association and the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association over routes.

JOHANNESBURG – Six taxi ranks and routes that were closed in Soweto following violent clashes have been re-opened on Tuesday morning.

At least 200 drivers would now have to go through a registration process to be allowed to use the routes.

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said: “It should be issued with a special sticker to identify those taxis that are allowed to operate on the roads.

“With this type of administrative verification to protect the agreement itself and to ensure smooth law enforcement; it’s an administrative process that leads to a slow start.”