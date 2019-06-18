View all in Latest
Sharks without Mtawarira, Du Preez for Super Rugby playoff

The Sharks secured a last gasp 12-9 victory to reach the playoffs and face the Brumbies, but the absence of powerful scrummager Tendai Mtawariwa is a setback to their chances.

FILE: Sharks’ powerful prop forward Tendai Mtawarira. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Sharks’ powerful prop forward Tendai Mtawarira. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

DURBAN - Sharks’ powerful prop forward Tendai Mtawarira will miss Saturday’s Super Rugby playoff quarter-final clash at the ACT Brumbies in Canberra with a knee injury.

Fellow Springbok Jean-Luc du Preez is also out injured, the Sharks said on Monday.

Mtawariwa, 33 and with more than 100 international caps, had been named to play against the Stormers in Cape Town last Saturday but pulled out before kickoff with what the Sharks described as “knee niggle”.

The Sharks secured a last gasp 12-9 victory to reach the playoffs and face the Brumbies, who won the Australian conference, but the absence of powerful scrummager Mtawariwa is a setback to the South African team’s chances.

Flyhalf Curwin Bosch, who also missed the Stormers game, is fit again and travelled with the team.

