Sharks without Mtawarira, Du Preez for Super Rugby playoff

Attacks on elderly in EC on the rise, say policeLocal
Soweto taxi routes finally re-openedLocal
Very little being done to rectify apartheid spatial injustices - Ndifuna UkwaziLocal
Extent of damage yet to be determined after fire at Durbanville guesthouseLocal
One of KZN's most dangerous criminals to appear in courtLocal
Talks drag on amid MyCiTi N2 express service disputeLocal
EFF to take Manuel matter to SCA
Trio accused of Sindiso Magaqa’s murder back in courtPolitics
EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation caseBusiness
ANC alliance partners to meet over Magashule 'coup'Politics
IFP hopes Ramaphosa will announce 'quick fixes' to SA's problemsPolitics
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
Egypt's Mohamed Mursi dies after collapsing in courtWorld
BUSANI NGCAWENI: To be young, willing but blackOpinion
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Do Bafana Bafana & the Proteas prove we're a bunch of losers?Opinion
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: SA has lost the moral high ground as a mediatorOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Banyana Banyana don't get the support they deserveOpinion
DANIEL GALLAN: Why cricket suffers when stuck behind a paywallOpinion
Old Mutual fires suspended CEO MoyoBusiness
EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation caseBusiness
CWU: SABC board not doing enough to avert job lossesBusiness
Motlanthe urges young people to pursue studies in digital technologyLocal
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
Prisons under siege as Zimbabwe's economic woes persistAfrica
Taylor Swift releases song and petition calling for LGBTQ equalityLifestyle
Empowerment rules at MTV awards, with win for Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgLifestyle
Anderson Cooper remembers mom Gloria Vanderbilt as visitor from 'distant star'Lifestyle
Gina Rodriguez had suicidal thoughts as teenagerLifestyle
Lagerfeld's Chanel made $11 billion in his last yearLifestyle
Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over anti-abortion legislationLifestyle
GALLERY: Soweto Spin Fest: Drifting for youthLifestyle
Khloe Kardashian congratulates Lamar Odom on memoir successLifestyle
Tessa Thompson hopes Men in Black: International paves the way for equalityLifestyle
Proteas' Ngidi set to return for NZ clashSport
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
Former Uefa chief Platini questioned in Qatar World Cup probe - judicial sourceSport
Banyana exit Women's World Cup after brave loss to GermanySport
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
Road trip hits a snag for soccer super fan Botha Msila & travelling partnerSport
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan – ShankarSport
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
India's Kohli fastest ever to reach 11,000 ODI runsSport
South Africa rediscover winning feeling with tune up triumphSport
Egypt's Mohamed Mursi dies after collapsing in courtWorld
Nelson Mandela Foundation wants to meet Zindzi Mandela over tweetsPolitics
Ramaphosa vs Malema: who did the vosho best?Local
Sneak peek: A magic ice festivalLifestyle
Marriage fraud victim gets her identity backLocal
'I’m here to face the consequences of my actions' - Adam CatzavelosLocal
Hong Kong extradition protests bring city to a standstillWorld
Cruelty-free circus swaps real animals for hologramsLifestyle
Watch him jump! On the couch with U-18 high jump world champ Breyton PooleLocal
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
Sharks without Mtawarira, Du Preez for Super Rugby playoff
The Sharks secured a last gasp 12-9 victory to reach the playoffs and face the Brumbies, but the absence of powerful scrummager Tendai Mtawariwa is a setback to their chances.
DURBAN - Sharks’ powerful prop forward Tendai Mtawarira will miss Saturday’s Super Rugby playoff quarter-final clash at the ACT Brumbies in Canberra with a knee injury.
Fellow Springbok Jean-Luc du Preez is also out injured, the Sharks said on Monday.
Mtawariwa, 33 and with more than 100 international caps, had been named to play against the Stormers in Cape Town last Saturday but pulled out before kickoff with what the Sharks described as “knee niggle”.
The Sharks secured a last gasp 12-9 victory to reach the playoffs and face the Brumbies, who won the Australian conference, but the absence of powerful scrummager Mtawariwa is a setback to the South African team’s chances.
Flyhalf Curwin Bosch, who also missed the Stormers game, is fit again and travelled with the team.
Proteas' Ngidi set to return for NZ clash2 hours ago
Banyana exit Women's World Cup after brave loss to Germany17 hours ago
Former Uefa chief Platini questioned in Qatar World Cup probe - judicial source2 hours ago
CARTOON: Weather for Ducksa week ago
Swiss court rejects IAAF request to reimpose testosterone rules against Caster5 days ago
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West Indies2 hours ago
