Case against former sports coach delayed again, this time over photocopies
Non-profit child protection organisation Women & Men Against Child Abuse said it was unbelievable that the matter had been delayed again.
JOHANNESBURG - The case of sexual assault against a former Bryanston High School sports coach was postponed to next month because the State couldn't make copies of the docket to give to the defence on time.
Non-profit child protection organisation Women & Men Against Child Abuse said it was unbelievable that the matter had been delayed again.
The former coach was accused of sexually assaulting a matric pupil. He was dismissed from the school after being found guilty of sexually harassing two other pupils.
Last month, the State told the Alexandra Regional Court that it was ready to proceed with the sexual assault against the former coach after concluding its investigations. But the matter couldn't proceed on Tuesday, because the State had failed to handover the case docket to the defence on time.
Women & Men Against Child Abuse said the State told the court that the reason for not making copies of the docket on time was that their copy machine wasn't working.
“You must understand that there are victims in this case. Every trauma case that comes to court, there is a huge emotion that goes with it… for the fact that a photocopy doesn’t work is unacceptable,” said advocacy manager Luke Lamprecht.
Lamprecht said it was disappointing that in five weeks the State couldn't find other means to make copies. A trial date was expected to be announced after the State hands over the docket.
Timeline
-
State concludes probe into sexual assault case of former Bryanston High coach
-
Activists concerned after sex assault case against Bryanston High coach delayed
-
Sexual harassment case against ex-Bryanston High School coach postponed
-
Advocacy wants former Bryanston High coach placed on Child Protection Register
Popular in Local
-
EFF to take Manuel matter to SCA
-
ANC alliance partners to meet over Magashule 'coup'
-
EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation case
-
Old Mutual fires suspended CEO Moyo
-
Mandela Foundation rejects reports on Zindzi Mandela meeting over Twitter rant
-
Zindzi Mandela courts controversy with tweets
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.