Case against former sports coach delayed again, this time over photocopies

Non-profit child protection organisation Women & Men Against Child Abuse said it was unbelievable that the matter had been delayed again.

JOHANNESBURG - The case of sexual assault against a former Bryanston High School sports coach was postponed to next month because the State couldn't make copies of the docket to give to the defence on time.

The former coach was accused of sexually assaulting a matric pupil. He was dismissed from the school after being found guilty of sexually harassing two other pupils.

Last month, the State told the Alexandra Regional Court that it was ready to proceed with the sexual assault against the former coach after concluding its investigations. But the matter couldn't proceed on Tuesday, because the State had failed to handover the case docket to the defence on time.

Women & Men Against Child Abuse said the State told the court that the reason for not making copies of the docket on time was that their copy machine wasn't working.

“You must understand that there are victims in this case. Every trauma case that comes to court, there is a huge emotion that goes with it… for the fact that a photocopy doesn’t work is unacceptable,” said advocacy manager Luke Lamprecht.

Lamprecht said it was disappointing that in five weeks the State couldn't find other means to make copies. A trial date was expected to be announced after the State hands over the docket.