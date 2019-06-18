SAA: Comments by SA Pilot Association on Ramasia baseless, premature

The association has come out against Ramasia saying she does not have the appropriate experience to steer the carrier.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) on Tuesday said comments made about newly appointed CEO Zuks Ramasia by the South African Airways Pilots Association are baseless and premature.

The association said Ramaisa did not have the appropriate experience to steer the carrier. Former CEO Vuyani Jarana resigned earlier this month, citing lack of support and a lack of sustainability.

Last week unions threatened to down tools and gave the board a week to persuade Jarana to be reinstated.

But SAA's Tlali Tlali said Ramasia was more than capable to lead the airline.

"She was responsible for SAA’s operations globally. We have a presence in all continents. She would be part of and lead the team that will be responsible for further implementation of the strategy of which she was a part of.”