Rand little changed in calm before Fed meeting
The US Federal Reserve concludes a two-day meeting concludes on Thursday and is expected to lay the groundwork for a rate cut later this year.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was little changed early on Tuesday, with investors looking ahead to a local inflation report and a United States decision on interest rates.
At 0645 GMT the rand was up 0.14% at 14.7900 per dollar from its close of 14.8075 in the previous session, taking most of its direction from Asian currencies.
With no economic data due on Tuesday and the 14.60 technical resistance level a long way off, the rand is set to trade in a narrow range before Wednesday’s release of local consumer price figures.
“If, as we suspect, inflation prints below 4.5% for a seventh consecutive month, it will solidify our view for a July cut, with the Sarb now signalling its willingness to become more accommodative in response to inflation outcomes,” Rand Merchant Bank’s Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana said in a note.
Bonds were also steady, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond down 1 basis point to 8.37%.
In stocks, Old Mutual said on Friday it had terminated the employment of suspended Chief Executive Peter Moyo, following a conflict of interest related to an investment firm he founded.
