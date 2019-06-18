Pollsmoor Prison warder stabbed several times by inmates

On Saturday, the man was accosted by a large group of inmates.

CAPE TOWN - A prison warder has been stabbed in an attack at Pollsmoor Prison over the weekend.

On Saturday, the man was accosted by a large group of inmates. The Correctional Services Department’s spokesperson Simphiwe Xako said the attack was suspected to be gang related.

“A group of offenders approached one of our members with the pretense that they wanted him to help them. While he was trying to attend to their request, he was immediately surrounded by over 50 offenders who grabbed his legs and arms while the other offenders stabbed him several times on the back and head. He was badly injured.”

It was unclear if any arrests were made.