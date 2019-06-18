Pollsmoor Prison warder stabbed several times by inmates

-
SAA: Comments by SA Pilot Association on Ramasia baseless, prematureLocal
-
Fans want Fresh backLocal
-
DA’s Phumzile Van Damme punches alleged racist at V&A WaterfrontLocal
-
Pollsmoor Prison warder stabbed several times by inmatesLocal
-
DA pushes ahead with plans for provincial police force to tackle crimePolitics
-
Ramaphosa to announce plan for Eskom after meeting with board, ministersBusiness
-
SAA: Comments by SA Pilot Association on Ramasia baseless, prematureLocal
-
Fans want Fresh backLocal
-
DA’s Phumzile Van Damme punches alleged racist at V&A WaterfrontLocal
-
Pollsmoor Prison warder stabbed several times by inmatesLocal
-
DA pushes ahead with plans for provincial police force to tackle crimePolitics
-
Ramaphosa to announce plan for Eskom after meeting with board, ministersBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Maimane: DA has no formal coalition agreement with EFFPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni ignored SAA's procurement processes - former CFOLocal
-
For the record, we didn't ask to meet Zindzi Mandela - Nelson Mandela FoundationPolitics
-
EFF to take Manuel matter to SCAPolitics
-
Trio accused of Sindiso Magaqa’s murder back in courtPolitics
-
EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation caseBusiness
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: To be young, willing but blackOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Do Bafana Bafana & the Proteas prove we're a bunch of losers?Opinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: SA has lost the moral high ground as a mediatorOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Banyana Banyana don't get the support they deserveOpinion
Popular Topics
-
WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni ignored SAA's procurement processes - former CFOLocal
-
Rand little changed in calm before Fed meetingBusiness
-
Talks drag on amid MyCiTi N2 express service disputeLocal
-
Old Mutual fires suspended CEO MoyoBusiness
-
EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation caseBusiness
-
CWU: SABC board not doing enough to avert job lossesBusiness
Fans want Fresh back
-
The biggest winners of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV AwardsLifestyle
-
'One of the greatest': Twitter wishes Thabo Mbeki a happy 77th birthdayLocal
-
We don’t have to be American, we’re global - SA rappersLifestyle
-
Liam Gallagher wants to be prime ministerLifestyle
-
Taylor Swift releases song and petition calling for LGBTQ equalityLifestyle
-
Empowerment rules at MTV awards, with win for Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgLifestyle
-
Anderson Cooper remembers mom Gloria Vanderbilt as visitor from 'distant star'Lifestyle
-
Gina Rodriguez had suicidal thoughts as teenagerLifestyle
-
Lagerfeld's Chanel made $11 billion in his last yearLifestyle
-
Sharks without Mtawarira, Du Preez for Super Rugby playoffSport
-
Proteas' Ngidi set to return for NZ clashSport
-
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
-
Former Uefa chief Platini questioned in Qatar World Cup probe - judicial sourceSport
-
Banyana exit Women's World Cup after brave loss to GermanySport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan – ShankarSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
-
India's Kohli fastest ever to reach 11,000 ODI runsSport
-
South Africa rediscover winning feeling with tune up triumphSport
Popular Topics
Fans want Fresh back
-
DA’s Phumzile Van Damme punches alleged racist at V&A WaterfrontLocal
-
The biggest winners of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV AwardsLifestyle
-
We don’t have to be American, we’re global - SA rappersLifestyle
-
Your life is actually in danger: What it’s like being a Belhar firefighterLocal
-
Egypt's Mohamed Mursi dies after collapsing in courtWorld
-
Zindzi Mandela courts controversy with tweetsPolitics
-
Ramaphosa vs Malema: who did the vosho best?Local
-
Sneak peek: A magic ice festivalLifestyle
-
Marriage fraud victim gets her identity backLocal
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
- Tue
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- -1°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 10°C
- -2°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 11°C
- 5°C
Pollsmoor Prison warder stabbed several times by inmates
On Saturday, the man was accosted by a large group of inmates.
CAPE TOWN - A prison warder has been stabbed in an attack at Pollsmoor Prison over the weekend.
On Saturday, the man was accosted by a large group of inmates. The Correctional Services Department’s spokesperson Simphiwe Xako said the attack was suspected to be gang related.
“A group of offenders approached one of our members with the pretense that they wanted him to help them. While he was trying to attend to their request, he was immediately surrounded by over 50 offenders who grabbed his legs and arms while the other offenders stabbed him several times on the back and head. He was badly injured.”
It was unclear if any arrests were made.
Timeline
-
Thabang Makwetla says he paid back Bosasa’s money for home security79 days ago
-
Cope calls on Masutha to take responsibility for death of female prison official80 days ago
-
Case against ex-Bosasa execs, Correctional Services officials postponed to July83 days ago
-
'Lack of action in Bosasa matter caused frustration,' says Michael Masutha111 days ago
Popular in Local
-
V&A Waterfront takes on Phumzile Van Damme's racism complaint2 hours ago
-
ANC alliance partners to meet over Magashule 'coup'8 hours ago
-
Pay back the money: Gupta-linked Trillian ordered to pay Eskom R600m3 hours ago
-
Brace yourselves, Joburgers, you could be without waterone hour ago
-
For the record, we didn't ask to meet Zindzi Mandela - Nelson Mandela Foundation3 hours ago
-
EFF to take Manuel matter to SCA6 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.