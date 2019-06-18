Pay back the money: Gutpa-linked linked Trillian ordered to pay Eskom R600m
In March last year, the power utility sued both Trillian and McKinsey for the repayment of almost R1.6 billion allegedly unlawfully paid to them as a result of an invalid deal involving corruption and fraud.
McKinsey has since paid back the R1 billion it received from Eskom, but Trillian vehemently opposed the application, claiming it was McKinsey’s local partner and sub-contractor and was never involved in any corruption.
Trillian also argued that it deserved to keep the full R600 million for the work done.
However, the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday declared as unlawful and invalid decisions by Eskom officials that resulted in the power utility paying Trillian Capital R600 million.
The consultancy firm was been ordered to pay back the money with interest, calculated from the date of the judgment to the date of payment.
The court said the order for the payment was the only effective remedy that was just and added it would strengthen the rule of law.
The company was also ordered to pay costs of the application.
