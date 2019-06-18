View all in Latest
One of KZN's most dangerous criminals to appear in court

Zwakele Nene faces 10 counts of rape, assault, house robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm, kidnapping and attempted murder.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
34 minutes ago

DURBAN – One of KwaZulu-Natal's most dangerous criminals was expected to appear in the Vryheid Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Zwakele Nene faces 10 counts of rape, assault, house robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm, kidnapping and attempted murder.

It was alleged Nene targeted various women around the area. A school teacher in Vryheid sustained major injuries and lost one of his eyes when Nene violently attacked him.

Police also said Nene was linked to multiple cases where tavern owners were robbed and some victims were shot and wounded.

But he was arrested last week and was found in possession of ammunition and cellphones suspected to have been stolen.

