-
Trio accused of Sindiso Magaqa’s murder back in courtPolitics
-
Old Mutual fires suspended CEO MoyoBusiness
-
EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation caseBusiness
-
Former Uefa chief Platini questioned in Qatar World Cup probe - judicial sourceSport
-
Alex residents finalising plans for another shutdownLocal
-
ANC alliance partners to meet over Magashule 'coup'Politics
EFF to take Manuel matter to SCA
-
Trio accused of Sindiso Magaqa’s murder back in courtPolitics
-
Old Mutual fires suspended CEO MoyoBusiness
-
EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation caseBusiness
-
Alex residents finalising plans for another shutdownLocal
-
ANC alliance partners to meet over Magashule 'coup'Politics
-
Your life is actually in danger: What it’s like being a Belhar firefighterLocal
Popular Topics
EFF to take Manuel matter to SCA
-
Trio accused of Sindiso Magaqa’s murder back in courtPolitics
-
EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation caseBusiness
-
ANC alliance partners to meet over Magashule 'coup'Politics
-
IFP hopes Ramaphosa will announce 'quick fixes' to SA's problemsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
Egypt's Mohamed Mursi dies after collapsing in courtWorld
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: To be young, willing but blackOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Do Bafana Bafana & the Proteas prove we're a bunch of losers?Opinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: SA has lost the moral high ground as a mediatorOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Banyana Banyana don't get the support they deserveOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Why cricket suffers when stuck behind a paywallOpinion
Popular Topics
Old Mutual fires suspended CEO Moyo
-
EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation caseBusiness
-
CWU: SABC board not doing enough to avert job lossesBusiness
-
Motlanthe urges young people to pursue studies in digital technologyLocal
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
Prisons under siege as Zimbabwe's economic woes persistAfrica
-
KPMG to pay $50 million for using stolen data, exam fraud: SECBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Gina Rodriguez had suicidal thoughts as teenagerLifestyle
-
Lagerfeld's Chanel made $11 billion in his last yearLifestyle
-
Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over anti-abortion legislationLifestyle
-
GALLERY: Soweto Spin Fest: Drifting for youthLifestyle
-
Khloe Kardashian congratulates Lamar Odom on memoir successLifestyle
-
Tessa Thompson hopes Men in Black: International paves the way for equalityLifestyle
-
'Run, OJ, Run': 25 years since the world's most famous police chaseWorld
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 15 June 2019Local
-
Chris Brown 'set to become a father for the second time'Lifestyle
-
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
-
Former Uefa chief Platini questioned in Qatar World Cup probe - judicial sourceSport
-
Banyana exit Women's World Cup after brave loss to GermanySport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
Road trip hits a snag for soccer super fan Botha Msila & travelling partnerSport
-
Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan – ShankarSport
Popular Topics
-
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan – ShankarSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
-
India's Kohli fastest ever to reach 11,000 ODI runsSport
-
South Africa rediscover winning feeling with tune up triumphSport
Popular Topics
-
Egypt's Mohamed Mursi dies after collapsing in courtWorld
-
Nelson Mandela Foundation wants to meet Zindzi Mandela over tweetsPolitics
-
Ramaphosa vs Malema: who did the vosho best?Local
-
Sneak peek: A magic ice festivalLifestyle
-
Marriage fraud victim gets her identity backLocal
-
'I’m here to face the consequences of my actions' - Adam CatzavelosLocal
-
Hong Kong extradition protests bring city to a standstillWorld
-
Cruelty-free circus swaps real animals for hologramsLifestyle
-
Watch him jump! On the couch with U-18 high jump world champ Breyton PooleLocal
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
- Tue
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- -1°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 10°C
- -2°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 11°C
- 5°C
Old Mutual fires suspended CEO Moyo
Peter Moyo's suspension and subsequent axing follow a conflict of interest related to an investment firm he founded.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s second-biggest insurer Old Mutual said on Friday it had terminated the employment of suspended CEO Peter Moyo, following a conflict of interest related to an investment firm he founded.
“Mr Moyo’s actions since the suspension contravened his fiduciary duties to Old Mutual, his contract of employment and his notice of suspension,” the insurer said.
“Following unsuccessful attempts to engage on the terms of separation, the Board has now resolved to give notice of termination of employment.”
Moyo did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment.
Popular in Business
-
EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation case35 minutes ago
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?5 hours ago
-
KPMG to pay $50 million for using stolen data, exam fraud: SEC18 hours ago
-
CWU: SABC board not doing enough to avert job losses2 hours ago
-
Prisons under siege as Zimbabwe's economic woes persist6 hours ago
-
Petrol price drop of 90c per litre expected in July - AAone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.