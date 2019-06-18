Nehawu: We hope Mgidlana is found guilty of misconduct

This comes after the union criticised Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report into parliamentary secretary Gengezi Mgidlana which only found against him on three complaints out of seven.

JOHANNESBURG – The country’s biggest public service union, National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu), says it hopes parliamentary secretary Gengezi Mgidlana will be found guilty of several misconduct charges in a disciplinary hearing that’s under way.

This comes after the union criticised Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report into Mgidlana which only found against him on three complaints out of seven.

Nehawu says as it consults its lawyers on whether to take the Public Protector’s report on the review, it hopes the parliamentary hearing into his conduct will deal with all the allegations the union has raised.



Mgidlana was suspended in 2017 after the union levelled several allegations against him, including being in breach of the Financial Management of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, breach of parliamentary policies as well as the National Road Traffic Act.

Nehawu’s Sthe Tembe says, “There’s also another option that’s currently taking place; the option of the DC because currently there’s a DC that’s taking place in Parliament, which we’re hopeful that it will find him guilty on all these charges. But, at the moment we’re still consulting our legal team.”

Last year, Mgidlana failed in his bid to get the Western Cape High Court to interdict his disciplinary processes.

When the complaints against Mgidlana first emerged, he told Eyewitness News he was confident he would be cleared of any wrongdoing.