Motorists who ignore traffic regulations must be punished severely - Mbalula

More than 40 people died in 11 crashes in Limpopo alone, in one crash 24 people died on Sunday night as they were returning from Youth Day celebrations.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said there must be stronger laws to ensure motorists who ignore traffic regulations were punished severely.

More than 40 people died in 11 crashes in Limpopo alone. In one crash, 24 people died on Sunday night, as they were returning from Youth Day celebrations.

In another crash, six were burned beyond recognition after one of the cars burst into flames near Dingamazi Village when two vehicles collided.

“There must be consequences when you deal with all the things that are unlawful. The law must make it difficult for anyone who thinks of breaking the law to think there are no consequences,” Mbalula said.

On Monday, he was in Limpopo to interact with traffic officers.

Trucks, busses and all motor vehicles on our roads must be road worthy and drivers sober with legal documents.



I am on R81 today working to make our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/tcvrp85cFH — RSA Minister of Transport (@MbalulaFikile) June 18, 2019

He told officers that he wants to see an increase in the number of traffic police to deal with the increasing number of citizens.

Mbalula said the department was considering deploying traffic law officers on the roads for 24 hours.

Speaking to senior managers and law enforcement officials, the minister added: “We cannot go on with lawlessness, undermining the law and putting the lives of our people at risk. As we speak, 24 plus people died on the roads and the majority of them are young people.”