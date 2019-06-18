Motlanthe urges young people to pursue studies in digital technology
JOHANNESBURG – Former President Kgalema Motlanthe has urged young people to pursue studies in digital technology and entertainment, saying these two fields would be the key generators of business and employment.
He was addressing a group of young people at a youth expo in Nasrec on Monday.
Motlanthe said those with digital technology skills would have an added advantage in the highly competitive job market under the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The former president said the Fourth Industrial Revolution would not take away jobs but rather create new ones in other sectors.
Speaking at the expo, Motlanthe told a group of young people that innovative technology would ensure that there was high production in the shortest space of time.
He said as the industry became more streamlined, people have more free time and the entertainment industry would grow, becoming one of the biggest employers.
“And I’m very happy that at this expo, the filmmakers were here, the creative artisans were here with you, artists were here with you. So, the entertainment industry is going to create jobs for the future.”
He has urged young people to acquire these skills in order to function effectively in the future economy.
