Mkhwebane: I will not apologise to Pillay, Loggerenberg for rogue unit comments
The pair's lawyers had written to Mkhwebane's office, giving her until 10 am on Tuesday to apologise to them for what they claim are false and defamatory statements.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane says she will not apologise to former South African Revenue Service officials Ivan Pillay and Johan van Loggerenberg for comments she made on the so-called rogue unit.
In an address during a dinner in Mpumalanga earlier this month, Mkhwebane said she had received threats since she started investigating the so-called rogue unit.
Pillay and Van Loggerenberg's lawyers have requested that she publish an unconditional apology and full retraction.
Through their lawyers, the duo instructed Mkhwebane to unconditionally withdraw her comments, writing a prescribed template for her to use.
The lawyers continue to say that Mkhwebane should say she had no valid or lawful basis for publicly asserting that the pair conducted themselves in an unlawful and dishonest manner.
But Mkhwebane hit back, saying she was talking about information that was factual and fell within in her personal knowledge when referring to the so-called rogue unit.
In the papers, Pillay and Van Loggerenberg had threatened to escalate the matter legally if Mkhwebane did not comply.
However, Mkhwebane said they were free to exercise their rights to legal recourse.
