Mitchells Plain CPF appeals for community’s assistance after teen shot dead

The 19-year-old man was gunned down during the early hours of Sunday morning in Rocklands.
CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum has called on the community for information following the murder of a teen.
The 19-year-old man was gunned down during the early hours of Sunday morning in Rocklands.
The CPF's Abie Isaacs said: “We are aware of the shooting that took place and we condemn it in the strongest terms. We, however, request the community in that particular area to come forward with information assisting the police with apprehending the suspects.”
Police said a murder investigation was under way and arrests were yet to be made.
