Mandela Foundation rejects reports on Zindzi Mandela meeting over Twitter rant

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation on Tuesday denied reports that it had requested a meeting with South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, over her controversial Twitter remarks on the land expropriation without compensation.

This after City Press reported at the weekend that the foundation intended to meet with Mandela following her tirade last Friday on a social media platform, in which she labelled white South Africans “land thieves” and “apartheid apologists”.

Her comments, which divided many Twitter users, prompted AfriForum to call to for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to fire Mandela as the country’s ambassador to Denmark.

“The Nelson Mandela Foundation has noted, with concern, the article by Jacob Rooi, whose headline suggests that the foundation intends summoning Ms Zindzi Mandela to a meeting regarding her alleged tweets on Friday, 15 June,” the foundation said in a statement.

The foundation further said it had declined to comment on Mandela’s posts because had no insight into the story or what had motivated her tweets, as well as whether the tweets were from her.

“The foundation wishes to stress that it has no intention of requesting a meeting with Ms Mandela regarding the tweets.”