Makana Municipality restores water after 'sabotage' act

Municipality’s Mayor Mzukisi Mpahlwa said repair work was completed on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Damaged water infrastructure in Makana Local Municipality was finally repaired.

Officials described the damage as "sabotage," after thousands of residents were left without water.

“There were foreign objects found inside a pump. The following day we saw they had opened the valve at the reservoir. We also found one of our employees opened a valve in the same reservoir.”

Mpahlwa said the investigation was handed over to the police.