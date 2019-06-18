Maimane: DA has no formal coalition agreement with EFF

Maimane explained the party was in coalitions with the Congress of the People, the African Christian Democratic Party, and the Freedom Front Plus.

CAPE TOWN - Coalition governments are not always smooth sailing and present a number of challenges.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said this in giving feedback on Tuesday on the state of local governments where the party governs with the help of coalitions.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said his party had no formal coalition agreement with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and only works with the red berets on an issue-by-issue basis in some metros.

Maimane explained the party was in coalitions with the Congress of the People, the African Christian Democratic Party and the Freedom Front Plus.

Maimane said such partnerships had worked differently in cities like Johannesburg, but present other challenges like in Nelson Mandela Bay, where former mayor Athol Trollip was removed through a no-confidence motion when the EFF turned on the DA.

“We have inherited difficult circumstance in the cities in Gauteng and in Nelson Mandela Bay. We only happen to be in government through coalitions and those coalitions have meant a multiplicity of challenges,” Maimane said.

The DA leader said despite challenges, in the last two years cities under the party’s control had been able to pass budgets and provide services.