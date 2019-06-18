Long weekend accidents claim 42 lives in Limpopo

In one incident, 24 died when a minibus collided with a bus along R81 in Maphalle in the Mopani region.

JOHANNESBURG – Forty-two people have died in separate accidents in Limpopo over the 16 June long weekend.

In one incident, 24 died when a minibus collided with a bus along R81 in Maphalle in the Mopani region.

It’s believed that in the R81 accident, the minibus taxi was carrying 10 more people above its capacity.

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety Department 's Joel Seabi said those who don’t abide by the law should be severely dealt with.

“We still appeal to all road users to obey the law to the latter. Over speeding, overtaking on a barrier line, overloading and all other transgressions must be treated as such. Law officer must take charge and make sure the law is obeyed on the road.”

The RTMC said one of the drivers lost control of his vehicle and collided head-on with the other.

In another accident, six people were burned beyond resignation after one of the vehicles burst into flames near Dingamazi village after two cars collided.

The other horrific accident happened between Letsitele and Gravelotte between three cars, leaving two people dead and 80 others injured.

Meanwhile, Transport Department Minister Fikile Mbalula was expected to visit the scene of the R81 accident later on Tuesday morning.

Messages of condolences continue to pour in for families of the victims of the R81 crash.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed shock, saying he was heartbroken; he also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Mbalula also added his voice, saying he was saddened by what happened.

Department’s spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said: “Minister Mbalula will be in the province and addressing the traffic authorities regarding the recent spate of fatal collisions in the province.”