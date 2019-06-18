View all in Latest
London mayor Khan labels Trump ‘poster boy for racists’

The response from the UK politician came after Donald Trump hit out at him over London's knife crime, labelling Sadiq Khan a ‘disaster’.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. Picture: AFP
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

LONDON - The long-running feud between the US President Donald Trump and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has escalated with the mayor accusing Trump of being a "poster boy for racists".

The response from the UK politician came after the president hit out at him over London's knife crime, labelling Khan a ‘disaster’.

Most world leaders were wary of being drawn into commenting on another country’s domestic policies, but not Trump.

After a weekend which saw three people fatally stabbed or shot in London in separate incidents just a few miles apart, Trump tweeted “London needs a new Mayor as soon as possible”.

Critics of the president believed he has targeted Khan because he is Muslim, a fact which may have prompted the London mayor to hit back, accusing the Trump of being a “poster boy for racists”.

