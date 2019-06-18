London mayor Khan labels Trump ‘poster boy for racists’

The response from the UK politician came after Donald Trump hit out at him over London's knife crime, labelling Sadiq Khan a ‘disaster’.

LONDON - The long-running feud between the US President Donald Trump and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has escalated with the mayor accusing Trump of being a "poster boy for racists".

The response from the UK politician came after the president hit out at him over London's knife crime, labelling Khan a ‘disaster’.

Most world leaders were wary of being drawn into commenting on another country’s domestic policies, but not Trump.

After a weekend which saw three people fatally stabbed or shot in London in separate incidents just a few miles apart, Trump tweeted “London needs a new Mayor as soon as possible”.

Critics of the president believed he has targeted Khan because he is Muslim, a fact which may have prompted the London mayor to hit back, accusing the Trump of being a “poster boy for racists”.