KZN Education Dept calls for police deployment at schools

This came after a teacher was killed at Masuku Primary School in southern Durban last week.

The scene at Masuku primary School in Folweni, KZN, where a teacher was shot dead on 11 June 2019. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter.
The scene at Masuku primary School in Folweni, KZN, where a teacher was shot dead on 11 June 2019. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department has called for police deployment at schools in the province.

This came after a teacher was killed at Masuku Primary School in southern Durban last week.

He was laid to rest on Monday.

The department’s Muzi Mahlambi said: “Things like killings and attacks on our teachers and learners are happening. He [KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu] is also speaking to his counterparts in the province and the premier is also speaking to ministers who are responsible for security cluster in this regard.”

Meanwhile, in Gauteng, undercover police would be deployed at Forest High in southern Johannesburg this week following the death of a pupil during a school fight.

ARMED TEACHERS

The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) last week labelled calls for teachers to arm themselves at work as "reckless" and "dangerous".

Another union, the Educators' Union of South Africa, initially made the statement, saying government was forcing teachers to protect themselves, due to a lack of security at schools.

Sadtu's Mugwena Maluleke said violence would not resolve the problem.

“Then tomorrow someone is going to be saying the learners must be armed or the communities must be armed. So, we’ll be arming ourselves against each other. The only solution we need to do is to use the power of education to make sure that our learners have and our communities to respect education and life.”

