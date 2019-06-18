Brace yourselves, Joburgers, you could be without water

Rand Water is planning to shut down the main B11 pipeline next Monday in order to install a valve.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg residents have been warned to brace themselves for water shortages and low water pressure for at least two days.

Other Gauteng municipalities, which receive services from Rand Water, will also be affected by the upgrade.

While the City said water supply would only be affected by how residents use water during the shutdown.

MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Department Nico De Jager said: “People need to be careful in monitoring their usage of water. From our side, we will throttle supply from our side, so that we don’t run dry.”

The city urged residents to use water sparingly to avoid a total shutdown.