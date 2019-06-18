View all in Latest
Go

It's about time! Chicken Licken flies into Uber Eats delivery

An announcement was finally made on Tuesday morning via the Chicken Licken Twitter account and fans were ecstatic.

A Chicken Licken meal. Picture: Chicken Licken SA/Facebook.
A Chicken Licken meal. Picture: Chicken Licken SA/Facebook.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - After constant calls from hot-wing lovers in South Africa, fast food chain Chicken Licken has finally been made available for orders to be delivered via the Uber Eats service.

Chicken Licken was the only major local fast food chain that was not available for delivery at all, while competitors KFC, Nando's and others were available on their own platforms as well as on external services such as Uber Eats and Mr D.

In April, rumours that it was preparing to launch on Uber Eats began doing the rounds.

An announcement was finally made on Tuesday morning via the Chicken Licken Twitter account.

The news has naturally gone down very well with the masses.

