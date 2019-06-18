It's about time! Chicken Licken flies into Uber Eats delivery

An announcement was finally made on Tuesday morning via the Chicken Licken Twitter account and fans were ecstatic.

JOHANNESBURG - After constant calls from hot-wing lovers in South Africa, fast food chain Chicken Licken has finally been made available for orders to be delivered via the Uber Eats service.

Chicken Licken was the only major local fast food chain that was not available for delivery at all, while competitors KFC, Nando's and others were available on their own platforms as well as on external services such as Uber Eats and Mr D.

In April, rumours that it was preparing to launch on Uber Eats began doing the rounds.

“Give the people what they want!” We’re happy to announce you can now find us on @UberEats 😃🙌 #UberEatsZA #LickenLove pic.twitter.com/1WNjF9iECo — Chicken Licken (@ChickenLickenSA) June 18, 2019

The news has naturally gone down very well with the masses.

I greet you all in the name of Chicken Licken on Uber Eats 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vsbVO2kBvL — Thabang (@ThabangS_) June 18, 2019

Today, we are truly FREE!! 😂😂😂.

Look South Africa, Chicken Licken is now on UberEats!

It feels good to be a South African 😂 https://t.co/gNlhJbgpqS — Chriselda Lewis ™️ (@Chriseldalewis) June 18, 2019

Me when I heard that chicken licken now delivers : pic.twitter.com/Efo0Hh603G — Yanga Ngcayisa (@NgcayisaYanga) June 18, 2019

Chicken licken is on UberEats!!😭

This feels like a dream!! — IG: Andii_l (@AndiiPsych) June 18, 2019