It's about time! Chicken Licken flies into Uber Eats delivery
An announcement was finally made on Tuesday morning via the Chicken Licken Twitter account and fans were ecstatic.
JOHANNESBURG - After constant calls from hot-wing lovers in South Africa, fast food chain Chicken Licken has finally been made available for orders to be delivered via the Uber Eats service.
Chicken Licken was the only major local fast food chain that was not available for delivery at all, while competitors KFC, Nando's and others were available on their own platforms as well as on external services such as Uber Eats and Mr D.
In April, rumours that it was preparing to launch on Uber Eats began doing the rounds.
An announcement was finally made on Tuesday morning via the Chicken Licken Twitter account.
“Give the people what they want!” We’re happy to announce you can now find us on @UberEats 😃🙌 #UberEatsZA #LickenLove pic.twitter.com/1WNjF9iECo— Chicken Licken (@ChickenLickenSA) June 18, 2019
The news has naturally gone down very well with the masses.
I greet you all in the name of Chicken Licken on Uber Eats 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vsbVO2kBvL— Thabang (@ThabangS_) June 18, 2019
Today, we are truly FREE!! 😂😂😂.— Chriselda Lewis ™️ (@Chriseldalewis) June 18, 2019
Look South Africa, Chicken Licken is now on UberEats!
It feels good to be a South African 😂 https://t.co/gNlhJbgpqS
Me when I heard that chicken licken now delivers : pic.twitter.com/Efo0Hh603G— Yanga Ngcayisa (@NgcayisaYanga) June 18, 2019
Chicken licken is on UberEats!!😭— IG: Andii_l (@AndiiPsych) June 18, 2019
This feels like a dream!!
Just ordered Chicken Licken from the comfort of my bed and uwoah... I really prayed for this moment hey😩— Future ex-wife (@thati_xo) June 18, 2019
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.