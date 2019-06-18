IFP hope Ramaphosa will announce 'quick fixes' to SA's problems

Ramaphosa will deliver his speech on Thursday evening at the first joint sitting of the sixth parliament.

CAPE TOWN – With President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address just days away, political parties were hoping he would unveil concrete steps he intended taking to kick-start the economy and rebuild the country’s institutions.

It would be his third State of the Nation address in 16 months, but his first since the May elections gave the African National Congress a fresh mandate.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)’s chief whip Narend Singh said: “It’s a State of the Nation Address and we know the nation is not in a good state at the moment, mainly because of the economy… Unemployment seems to be becoming a major crisis in our country.”

Singh said it was an opportunity for President Ramaphosa to spell out the government’s plans.

“Plans are not going to help. We need some quick fixes and we hope the president after his Cabinet lekgotla will be able to announce some quick fixes, some quick wins so that at least the country can see we are moving on to the right path.”

He said rating agencies were extremely concerned about the country’s lack of growth.