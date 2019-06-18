Extent of damage yet to be determined after fire at Durbanville guesthouse

The blaze broke out at the Ruslamere Guesthouse after 5am on Tuesday morning and it was contained after 7am.

CAPE TOWN – The extent of the damages caused by a fire at a Durbanville guesthouse has not yet been determined.

Pictures from the scene showed the roof of the property engulfed by flames.

Fire and rescue's Jermaine Carelse said: “The city fire and rescue service responded to a fire this morning in Durbanville. We currently have firefighting appliances, rescue vehicle, specialised vehicle and 29 staff on scene.

“The fire was contained just after 7am. All persons have been evacuated and no injuries were reported.”

BUSY LONG WEEKEND

It was a busy night for fire crews in Belhar on Friday evening, once the fire bells rang at the station, firefighters geared up and hopped into the fire engines.

In a hurry, they drove in the dark, through heavy fog and assisted residents in Athlone and Marikana, where there were structures on fire, a stabbing incident in Belhar and a motor accident in Phillipi.

These firefighters work 24-hour shifts and work in physically, emotionally and psychologically challenging situations.

They find themselves in hot and incredibly smoky conditions. Then to top it up, they have to carry heavy equipment, while wearing a heavy uniform.

So, what does it take to be a firefighter?

Lushanne Conradie has been a firefighter for 25 years. Although he often faced risky tasks, he said firefighting was his passion.

“You must be a giver, not a taker. We are not extraordinary people. We are normal, but what we see in a 24-hour shift people don't see in a lifetime, we get gross car accidents, shootings.”

Liesl George has been a firefighter for 10 years. She said firefighters work "really hard".

“People think we sit here and eat bar ones the whole time. We see the sun come up we see it come down... and up again. Today I am on the rescue vehicle, tomorrow I am on the water tanker, the next day I am on the fire engine. We get all sorts of calls.”

