Ex-CEO Peter Moyo to take Old Mutual to court - statement

JOHANNESBURG - Former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo is to challenge the employer’s conduct in court after the insurer fired him citing a conflict of interest.

A statement by Moyo’s lawyer said Old Mutual had suffered no financial or other prejudice as a result of any action from Moyo.