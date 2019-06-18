Equal Education repeats call for Motshekga performance contract

High school pupils from various parts of the country have held a demonstration outside Motshekga's offices in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - Equal Education has reiterated its call for Minister Angie Motshekga' s performance contract to be made public.

The pupils delivered a memorandum of grievances, demanding the education minister address a number of problems at schools across the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Motshekga to the education portfolio for a third term, however, Equal Education accused her of not doing enough to change conditions at South Africa’s schools during her 10 years in office.

Pupils from as far as the Eastern Cape staged a picket, calling on Motshekga to eradicate dangerous school infrastructure and to curb violence at schools, among other issues.

“We don’t feel as safe as school children. We don’t have any infrastructure. Our schools are not built, we just have bungalows.”

Motshekga was not available to receive the memorandum of grievances, however, an official from the department accepted the demands on her behalf.