Equal Education calls on Motshekga to improve infrastructure at schools
The pupils, affiliated to Equal Education, wanted to outline ways to improve schools to Minister Angie Motshekga.
JOHANNESBURG – High school pupils from five provinces were expected to protest outside the Basic Education Department in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Equal Education's Leanne Jansen-Thomas said, “Minister Motshekga has had 10 years to provide scholar transport for learners who needed to curb school violence to eradicate dangerous and dignified school infrastructure. She must make the next five years count.”
Meanwhile, there have been several incidents of violence at schools across the country, leading to calls for teachers to be armed and police to be deployed at schools.
