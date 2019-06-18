Egyptian authorities prevent Morsi from being buried in hometown
A state of emergency was declared in Morsi’s birthplace of El Adwah where his family planned to bury him.
PRETORIA - Egyptian authorities prevented former President Mohamed Morsi from being buried in his hometown as his family wished.
Egypt’s first democratically elected president was buried in Cairo, hours after collapsing and dying in court on Monday where he was facing espionage charges.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was wary of unrest following the death of Morsi whom he ousted in a 2013 coup.
Authorities prevented that and his body was interred in Cairo with a few family members present.
El-Sisi faced pressure from human rights groups to conduct an independent investigation into the treatment of Morsi who had been jailed since the coup that toppled him after barely a year in office.
His family and supporters said he was denied proper medical treatment for diabetes and high blood pressure.
VIDEO: Former Egyptian president Mohammed Mursi buried
Human Rights Watch has called Morsi's death a terrible and entirely predictable given the authorities denial of adequate medical care.
Morsi’s supporters said his death was murder.
British MPs and lawyers who visited him last year said his treatment amounted to torture.
