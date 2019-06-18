View all in Latest
EFF to take Manuel matter to SCA

The High Court in Johannesburg dismissed the party’s application for leave to appeal an earlier judgment that found it had made false claims against Trevor Manuel.

12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was planning to challenge the court ruling in its dispute against former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

On Tuesday morning, the High Court in Johannesburg dismissed the party’s application for leave to appeal an earlier judgment that found it had made false claims against Manuel.

Two months ago, the EFF accused Manuel - who sat on the panel that appointed Edward Kieswetter as Sars commissioner - of having close business ties to him.

Timeline

