EFF on Manuel ruling: 'Court erred in application of the law'

EFF's secretary-general Godrich Gardee said the party has taken a decision to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal the judgment.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema during the media briefing at the party’s headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on 16 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has lost the application for leave to appeal a defamation ruling brought against them by former finance minister Trevor Manuel.

Manuel sued the party for alleging that he was related to and a business associate of the new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Judge Elias Matojane ordered the EFF to apologise to Manuel, as well as pay him R500,000 in general damages.

EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee said the party took a decision to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal the judgment.

"We are of a view that another high court may reach a different determination on the issue before it.

"We are also of a view that the court erred in the application of the law to the facts and accordingly there are prospects of success in the matter."

Listen to the audio below for more.

