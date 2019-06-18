EFF on Manuel ruling: 'Court erred in application of the law'
EFF's secretary-general Godrich Gardee said the party has taken a decision to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal the judgment.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has lost the application for leave to appeal a defamation ruling brought against them by former finance minister Trevor Manuel.
Manuel sued the party for alleging that he was related to and a business associate of the new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
Judge Elias Matojane ordered the EFF to apologise to Manuel, as well as pay him R500,000 in general damages.
EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee said the party took a decision to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal the judgment.
"We are of a view that another high court may reach a different determination on the issue before it.
"We are also of a view that the court erred in the application of the law to the facts and accordingly there are prospects of success in the matter."
Listen to the audio below for more.
Popular in Politics
-
ANC alliance partners to meet over Magashule 'coup'
-
For the record, we didn't ask to meet Zindzi Mandela - Nelson Mandela Foundation
-
WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni ignored SAA's procurement processes - former CFO
-
EFF to take Manuel matter to SCA
-
EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation case
-
Zindzi Mandela courts controversy with tweets
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.