EFF on Manuel ruling: 'Court erred in application of the law'

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has lost the application for leave to appeal a defamation ruling brought against them by former finance minister Trevor Manuel.

Manuel sued the party for alleging that he was related to and a business associate of the new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Judge Elias Matojane ordered the EFF to apologise to Manuel, as well as pay him R500,000 in general damages.

EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee said the party took a decision to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal the judgment.

"We are of a view that another high court may reach a different determination on the issue before it.

"We are also of a view that the court erred in the application of the law to the facts and accordingly there are prospects of success in the matter."

