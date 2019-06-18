EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation case
In March, the EFF said Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter and Trevor Manuel were friends and have a close business relationship, but without providing evidence to this effect.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has taken another beating in the courts, this time the High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed its application to appeal an earlier judgment that found it had made false claims against former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel.
Two months ago, the EFF accused Manuel - who sat on the panel that appointed Edward Kieswetter as the South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner - that he had acted unethically by not recusing himself from the process because of alleged close ties to Kieswetter.
Shortly after the elections in May, the red berets were ordered to apologise to Manuel and the court awarded him R500,000 in damages after the former finance minister made an application to have the punitive measures enforced.
The EFF's bid to appeal this ruling was scuppered on Tuesday morning.
More to follow.
