Dobsonville residents 'living in fear' after another murder

The community held a march on Monday after the murder of a 23-year-old man last Thursday with his body dumped in an open veld.

JOHANNESBURG – Community members in Dobsonville said they were living in fear from criminals and the police were failing to protect them.

Residents in the area said the police have abandoned them.

Dobsonville residents marched to the open field where 23-year-old Kamogelo Kgala was murdered.

They said the vacant piece of land was now a killing hotspot, which has the community living in fear.

Community member Cothila Mokgatle said the police were failing them.

“Whatever happened to Kamogelo must never happen to another family. As a community, we hope our march created an awareness. They know the hotspots because had Kamogelo known about this place, he wouldn’t have walked through that passage.”

Kgala's murder occurred after the discovery of a body of a young woman wrapped in a blanket which was also dumped in the field.

The community said they were calling for permanent police visibility in the area.