DA pushes ahead with plans for provincial police force to tackle crime
The party said it wanted to take over responsibility of running the police, which would most likely require a legislative amendment to decentralise the police.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has repeated its call to give it more control and oversight of police in the Western Cape.
The party said it was pushing ahead with plans for a provincial police force. The party gave a briefing on Tuesday on the state of the cities under its control.
“The Constitution says it is not my job for policing, and that’s why I’m saying if we can’t be fixing this, we need to devolve that power because I want the responsibility. I actually want to step into that space and take that responsibility – and that’s why we are pushing so hard with this,” said Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the country had lost the war on crime and decentralising the police would assist.
“It does require some Constitutional matters but I think we’ve found a way where provinces that are DA-led, we want to be able to advance this legislation so that we can be able to respond to crime,” he said.
