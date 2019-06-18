DA backs calls for Zindzi Mandela to be recalled as ambassador to Denmark

Mandela’s comments, which were posted on Twitter last Friday, sparked widespread outrage when she said apartheid apologists’ time was over and that they would not rule again.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has backed calls for Denmark ambassador Zindzi Mandela to be recalled, saying her remarks on land reform were divisive.

The daughter of struggle stalwarts Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela also said she wonders how the world of shivering land thieves are doing.

The Economic Freedom Fighters come out in her support, saying she correctly tweeted about the need for black people to get their land back from white land thieves and racists.

Meanwhile, the Nelson Mandela Foundation said it had noted with concern an article by journalist Jacob Rooi, which had a headline suggesting that the organisation intended to summon Mandela to a meeting.

The foundation said it had no intention of doing such, but the DA said Mandela’s comments are grounds for her immediate recall.