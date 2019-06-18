CWU: SABC board not doing enough to avert job losses
The union has called for an urgent meeting between management and the government to discuss a cash injection, even if it came with conditions.
JOHANNESBURG – The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has accused the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board of not doing enough to avert retrenchments as the financial crisis deepened at the cash-strapped public broadcaster.
The public broadcaster has had to choose between paying bills and employee salaries.
SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini has highlighted that despite the R1.9 billion debt to crucial creditors such as the City of Joburg, they have resolved to prioritise salaries.
In March, the government announced that the National Treasury would be giving the SABC an interim relief and not the entire R6.8 billion guarantee it had requested.
The public broadcaster was still in dire need of funds, saying it expected creditors such as SuperSport to demand some payment.
The union has called for an urgent meeting between management and the government to discuss a cash injection, even if it came with conditions.
“You cannot throw money into bottomless pockets because you’ll come back to the crisis a couple of months down the line. So, we agree that there should be a strategy on how to serve the SABC going forward. Nothing has been done significantly to turn things around so you present a turnaround strategy that contains one thing: retrench workers.”
CWU also said it would be approaching Treasury for an update on the SABC turnaround strategy and Tshabalala said a bailout should not be a primary resource for the parastatal.
Tshabalala added that: “We think that there are plans that can make the SABC float in terms of finances. There’s a digital migration, it means that there should be more channels created for the SABC and it would mean that more workers at SABC can be redeployed.”
He said they needed to be updated from the government on the turnaround strategy announced by the communications ministry to Parliament last year.
After struggling to pay salaries in May, the SABC board said June would not be any different.
Popular in Business
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?
-
KPMG to pay $50 million for using stolen data, exam fraud: SEC
-
Prisons under siege as Zimbabwe's economic woes persist
-
Petrol price drop of 90c per litre expected in July - AA
-
Huawei says US ban hurting more than expected, to wipe $30 billion off revenue
-
Motlanthe urges young people to pursue studies in digital technology
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.