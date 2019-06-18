Anderson Cooper remembers mom Gloria Vanderbilt as visitor from 'distant star'

-
ANC alliance partners to meet over Magashule 'coup'Politics
-
What we see in a 24hr shift, people don't see in a lifetime - FirefighterLocal
-
CWU: SABC board not doing enough to avert job lossesBusiness
-
Long weekend accidents claim 42 lives in LimpopoLocal
-
Dobsonville residents 'living in fear' after another murderLocal
-
KZN Education Dept calls for police deployment at schoolsLocal
-
ANC alliance partners to meet over Magashule 'coup'Politics
-
What we see in a 24hr shift, people don't see in a lifetime - FirefighterLocal
-
CWU: SABC board not doing enough to avert job lossesBusiness
-
Long weekend accidents claim 42 lives in LimpopoLocal
-
Dobsonville residents 'living in fear' after another murderLocal
-
KZN Education Dept calls for police deployment at schoolsLocal
Popular Topics
-
IFP hopes Ramaphosa will announce 'quick fixes' to SA's problemsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
Egypt's Mohamed Mursi dies after collapsing in courtWorld
-
Zikalala promises action over Mkhwebane's report on Mandela memorial tenderPolitics
-
Nehawu consulting lawyers on reviewing Mkhwebane's Mgidlana reportPolitics
-
Nelson Mandela Foundation to meet Zindzi Mandela over tweetsPolitics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: To be young, willing but blackOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Do Bafana Bafana & the Proteas prove we're a bunch of losers?Opinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: SA has lost the moral high ground as a mediatorOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Banyana Banyana don't get the support they deserveOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Why cricket suffers when stuck behind a paywallOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Motlanthe urges young people to pursue studies in digital technologyLocal
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
Prisons under siege as Zimbabwe's economic woes persistAfrica
-
KPMG to pay $50 million for using stolen data, exam fraud: SECBusiness
-
Huawei says US ban hurting more than expected, to wipe $30 billion off revenueBusiness
-
Petrol price drop of 90c per litre expected in July - AABusiness
Popular Topics
-
Gina Rodriguez had suicidal thoughts as teenagerLifestyle
-
Lagerfeld's Chanel made $11 billion in his last yearLifestyle
-
Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over anti-abortion legislationLifestyle
-
GALLERY: Soweto Spin Fest: Drifting for youthLifestyle
-
Khloe Kardashian congratulates Lamar Odom on memoir successLifestyle
-
Tessa Thompson hopes Men in Black: International paves the way for equalityLifestyle
-
'Run, OJ, Run': 25 years since the world's most famous police chaseWorld
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 15 June 2019Local
-
Chris Brown 'set to become a father for the second time'Lifestyle
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
Road trip hits a snag for soccer super fan Botha Msila & travelling partnerSport
-
Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan – ShankarSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
-
'Life-changing' surgery gives Murray cause for optimismSport
-
India's Kohli fastest ever to reach 11,000 ODI runsSport
Popular Topics
-
Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan – ShankarSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
-
India's Kohli fastest ever to reach 11,000 ODI runsSport
-
South Africa rediscover winning feeling with tune up triumphSport
-
Proteas get golden opportunity for a first World Cup victorySport
-
South Africa keep Afghanistan in check in Cricket World CupSport
Popular Topics
-
Egypt's Mohamed Mursi dies after collapsing in courtWorld
-
Nelson Mandela Foundation to meet Zindzi Mandela over tweetsPolitics
-
Ramaphosa vs Malema: who did the vosho best?Local
-
Sneak peek: A magic ice festivalLifestyle
-
Marriage fraud victim gets her identity backLocal
-
'I’m here to face the consequences of my actions' - Adam CatzavelosLocal
-
Hong Kong extradition protests bring city to a standstillWorld
-
Cruelty-free circus swaps real animals for hologramsLifestyle
-
Watch him jump! On the couch with U-18 high jump world champ Breyton PooleLocal
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
- Tue
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- -1°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 10°C
- -2°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 11°C
- 5°C
Anderson Cooper remembers mom Gloria Vanderbilt as visitor from 'distant star'
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper said his mother Gloria Vanderbilt learned earlier this month that she had advanced and spreading stomach cancer.
WASHINGTON - CNN anchor Anderson Cooper remembered his mother, designer and society grand dame Gloria Vanderbilt, as a woman who endured a string of heartbreaks but still remained deeply in love with love.
"I always felt it was my job to protect her. She was the strongest person I ever met but she wasn't tough," Cooper said in a seven-minute video on CNN.
“I always thought of her as a visitor from another world, a traveller stranded here who had come from a distant star that had burned out long ago.”
Vanderbilt, who died on Monday at age 95, had been famous her entire life, starting with a legal battle in which her aunt took custody from her mother when “Little Gloria” was a child. She would go on to endure four marriages, three divorces, the death of a husband and the suicide of a son.
Cooper’s obituary featured clips of young Gloria and told how she grew up in France, unaware that she was heir to the Vanderbilt railroad fortune. Portions also were taken from an HBO documentary “Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper.”
When Cooper questioned why she first married a 32-year-old Hollywood figure, Vanderbilt told him, “Sweetheart, I was only 17.”
His mother “trusted too freely, too completely” but always pressed on, Cooper said, and always believed that the next true love was just around the corner.
“She was always in love - in love with men or with friends or books and art, in love with her children and her grandchildren and then her great-grandchildren,” Cooper said. “Love is what she believed in more than anything.”
Cooper said his mother learned earlier this month that she had advanced and spreading stomach cancer. Her response was to cite a 1950 hit song by Peggy Lee with the lyrics “show me the way to get out of this world because that’s where everything is.”
The CNN report included a video Cooper shot in a hospital after the diagnosis as he and his mother broke into laughing fits over a joke. Cooper said that was when he realized they had the same giggle. He said he still giggles every time he watches that video.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 15 June 20192 days ago
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. charged with forcible touching4 days ago
-
GALLERY: Soweto Spin Fest: Drifting for youth20 hours ago
-
Gina Rodriguez had suicidal thoughts as teenager4 hours ago
-
Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over anti-abortion legislation19 hours ago
-
Lagerfeld's Chanel made $11 billion in his last year16 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.