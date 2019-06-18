Chaos as 5 NEC members of Lesotho's ABC expelled

The five members of Tom Thabane’s NEC were elected in February, but the leader and a faction that supports him challenged that election until the High Court ruled for the five last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s All Basotho Convention (ABC) have clashed outside the party offices in Maseru after the expulsion of five members of the national executive committee (NEC).

The group has, however, openly defied Thabane, saying he didn’t follow procedure and they were staying put.

The five members of Thabane’s NEC were elected in February, but the leader and a faction that supports him challenged that election until the High Court ruled for the five last week, four months later.

Thabane said the five have brought the party into disrepute by holding factional rallies while court processes were under way.

The five said Thabane didn’t follow procedure and they didn't recognise his decision.

But as the leaders were exchanging verbal blows, party supporters clashed outside and a video of a man in party regalia being slapped several times went viral.

physical altercations at the offices of #Lesotho PM Thabane party ABC as factions fight for control of the headquarters @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/HO7b1VrgCt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 17, 2019