Case against trio accused of murdering Sindiso Magaqa postponed to July
Magaqa was shot and killed in uMzimkhulu, in the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, in 2017.
DURBAN - The case against three men accused murdering former African National Congress Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was referred to the Ramsgate High Court on Tuesday.
The trio was denied bail last month after they failed to convince the court that they were not flight risks. Mbulelo Mpofana, Sibonelo Myeza, and Mlungisi Ncalane will remain behind bars until their next court appearance.
They appeared briefly at the Umzimkhulu Magistrates Court before judge Ntlatsi Molele.
Molele announced that he had referred the matter to the High Court after receiving a letter from the KZN director of public prosecutions Moipone Noko, calling for the matter to be escalated to a higher court.
Molele spoke to Eyewitness News after the court proceedings.
“It was quite a long argument regarding why the matter should be postponed, but I found that it was necessary for it to be postponed, and it’s now been postponed to 11 July for the accused to be served with the indictment,” he said.
