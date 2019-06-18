Benefit concert for well-known CT musician battling kidney disease

Forty-seven-year-old Winston Moses collapsed at his son’s soccer game in Parow exactly a month ago.

CAPE TOWN - Local musicians are joining forces to raise funds for one of their own who's been diagnosed with kidney failure through a benefit concert.

Well-known Cape Town musician Winston Moses (47) collapsed at his son’s soccer game in Parow exactly a month ago.

This was followed by the shocking discovery that his kidneys were functioning at 15% capacity.

“That is basically the late stages of kidney failure, there’s nothing that they can do and there’s no cure. All that they can do is that one can go on dialysis and see whether you can get a kidney. The blood type is all positive, but they would like him to get a kidney as soon as possible,” his wife of 16 years, Antoinette Moses, explained.

Moses’ dialysis treatment will cost up to R300,000.

The Band Aid Show is set to take place in August and those who want to perform can donate money or services by contacting Calvin Pieters at 082 950 8625.