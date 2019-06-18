Attacks on elderly in EC on the rise, say police

Authorities in the province are probing six different cases of murder, assault, rape and robbery in which senior citizens were targeted.

CAPE TOWN – Eastern Cape police say attacks on the elderly have increased in 2019 compared to previous years.

Authorities in the province are probing six different cases of murder, assault, rape and robbery in which senior citizens were targeted.

In the most recent incident, two men have been arrested in the Willowvale area for allegedly raping a 75-year-old woman on Sunday.

The police's Jackson Manatha said the victims were soft targets.

“They can’t defend themselves. The sons and daughters are looking for jobs in other places, like Cape Town and Johannesburg. They leave their parents alone here in the rural areas. Now, unfortunately, our elderly people don’t like this system of going to the old age homes. They want to stay and look after their livestock.”