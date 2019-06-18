ANC alliance partners to meet over Magashule 'coup'
The appointment of portfolio committee chairs has been stalled by mass resignations of former ministers on the ANC’s benches in the National Assembly.
JOHANNESBURG – Eyewitness News has learnt that an alliance secretariat meeting would be held later on Tuesday to address allegations that African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule was planning to install former President Jacob Zuma’s loyalists as parliamentary portfolio committee chairs.
Among others, the meeting would be attended by Magashule's deputy Jessie Duarte, Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali and the South African Communist Party (SACP)’s Solly Mapaila.
The appointment of portfolio committee chairs has been stalled by mass resignations of former ministers on the ANC’s benches in the National Assembly.
However, in what was seen as a bid to weaken President Cyril Ramaphosa’s power base, The Sunday Times reported that Magashule had in the background picked among Zuma loyalists including former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and former Department of Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi for the influential positions.
Multiple sources have confirmed to EWN that the secretariat meeting will address Cosatu and SACP’s concerns about the portfolio committee appointments.
The parties were said to have expressed strong interest in the process as the committee chairpersons control how the parliamentary structures conducted oversight over ministers and other senior government officials.
A source said if Magashule was allowed to have his way, this could prove detrimental to Ramaphosa’s administration.
The secretariat meetings were meant to be held twice a month, however, in the wake of divisions within the alliance, they have not taken place.
ANC YET TO DECIDE WHO CHAIRS WHICH COMMITTEE
Nearly a month after Parliament convened to elect Ramaphosa, the ANC has yet to decide on who will chair its oversight committees amid reports that factional in-fighting was at the heart of the delay.
Committee chairpersons wield substantial power in Parliament and who got what post would be a significant indicator as to who holds sway. Meanwhile, the official opposition Democratic Alliance said Parliament’s ability to get up and running was being affected.
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said: "There’s a deep dysfunction that’s set in – by this time, we had committees in the fifth Parliament, we knew who the chairpersons were going to be, and the committees were able to get down to work.
“There seems to be complete inertia here and it's obviously down to what can only be described as turmoil and in-fighting within the ANC over control of who’s going to be committee chairs and who's going to whip in this new Parliament.”
Steenhuisen was particularly keen to see who would chair the justice committee, to which the National Assembly speaker had referred his request for an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office for consideration.
Popular in Politics
-
Nelson Mandela Foundation to meet Zindzi Mandela over tweets
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?
-
IFP hopes Ramaphosa will announce 'quick fixes' to SA's problems
-
Zikalala promises action over Mkhwebane's report on Mandela memorial tender
-
Zikalala in bid to get rid of incompetent public servants
-
Egypt's Mohamed Mursi dies after collapsing in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.