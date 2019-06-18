View all in Latest
Al-Noor Orphanage manager could face more charges

Amina Opara was arrested last week during a sting operation by the Hawks and the Western Cape Department of Social Development at the Al-Noor Child and Youth Care Centre.

Picture: pixabay.com
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The founder of a Woodstock orphanage on Tuesday appeared in court.

Amina Opara was arrested last week during a sting operation by the Hawks and the Western Cape Department of Social Development at the Al-Noor Child and Youth Care Centre.

Apart from fraud and corruption, Opara also faces charges of defeating the ends of justice. However, the State said more charges could be brought against her relating to the contravention of the Immigration Act.

The prosecution asked for a postponement during Tuesday’s brief proceedings at Cape Town Magistrates Court.

Opara’s lawyer argued the State came to court unprepared.

The Western Cape Department of Social Development suspended the registration of the Al-Noor Child and Youth Care Centre, pending investigations.

Police were also investigating allegations of sexual and physical abuse at the centre, implicating Opara and her husband.

Seventeen children were removed from the facility.

