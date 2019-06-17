Zikalala promises action over Mkhwebane's report on Mandela memorial tender
Last month, Busisiwe Mkhwebane issued a scathing report and recommended that the KwaZulu-Natal premier must take appropriate action against Nonhlanhla Mkhize over a Nelson Mandela memorial service tender which paid out over R70 million.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has promised swift action following Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report implicating the provincial government’s director general, Nonhlanhla Mkhize.
Last month, Mkhwebane issued a scathing report and recommended that the KwaZulu-Natal premier must take appropriate action against Mkhize over a Nelson Mandela memorial service tender which paid out over R70 million.
Zikalala said he will act on Mkhwebane's recommendations, saying Mkhize, while serving as the Director-General of the Mpumalanga government, approved the irregular expenditure of for an event that was supposed to honour Mandela in 2013 and violated the Public Finance Management Act.
Mkhwebane said Mkhize also overlooked other service providers for the event and appointed entertainment personality Carol Bouwer who was paid over R40 million from that tender.
"We have received that report. We are studying that report. We are interacting with the office of the public protector and we will then be undertaking the implementation," Zikalala said.
