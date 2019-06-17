View all in Latest
Zikalala in bid to get rid of incompetent public servants

This move comes after the revelation that half of all municipal accountants in the country do not meet the minimum skills requirements for their positions.

FILE: KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala in the provincial legislature on 22 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala in the provincial legislature on 22 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
one hour ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has said he will remove all officials found to be incompetent along with those who appointed them.

Zikalala said he has launched a skills audit of all public servants in the province in a bid to get rid of incompetent staffers.

This move comes after the revelation that half of all municipal accountants in the country do not meet the minimum skills requirements for their positions.

Zikalala said the skills audit will extend to municipalities and the public must expect swift action from his administration once the audit is complete.

"Where there are issues of such a nature where there are CFOs who don't qualify, we'll have to act on that and deal with those who employed those people and address it by removing those people. You cannot hold a position which requires some qualifications which you don't have."

