Youth tell Motlanthe they're worried about being unemployed graduates

SOWETO - Young people have told former President Kgalema Motlanthe that they are worried about simply joining other young graduates in the country who are unemployed.

They raised their concerns during a panel discussion at the Youth Expo held in Nasrec on Monday.

Motlanthe addressed the group of young people from various schools in Gauteng.

The group said they are excited about the AI in Africa Programme, which seeks to provide digital technology skills for them.

However, they said they are still not sure how that skill will practically assist them in getting a job.

A panel of experts advised young people who are still in university to acquire work experience while they are still at school.

They said school holidays and weekends can be used to get any work experience, which will increase the chances of getting employed straight after tertiary education.