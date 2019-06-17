WC police investigate arson attack on truck driver

The trucking industry has seen a spate of violent attacks over the past year following the alleged increase in foreign nationals being employed as truck drivers.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape police are investigating an arson attack that led to the death of a truck driver.

Bernard Groenewald was severely injured when his vehicle was petrol bombed earlier this month.

He succumbed to his wounds on Friday.

The trucking industry has seen a spate of violent attacks over the past year following the alleged increase in foreign nationals being employed as truck drivers.

The Transport Department's Ayanda Alli-Paine said, “We assure them and the country that we, as the government, we’re going our best to restore calm in the trucking industry and ensure that this never happens again.”