UK announces $215 million food, water and medical help for Afghanistan

An estimated 13.5 million Afghans need humanitarian aid to ensure there is enough food for themselves and their families, Britain’s development ministry said.

LONDON - Britain on Monday announced a new 170 million-pound ($215 million) five-year aid package of urgent food, water and medicine assistance for people in Afghanistan.

“The humanitarian need in Afghanistan is severe,” International Development Secretary Rory Stewart said after meeting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in London.

“Fighting and extreme drought have left millions of people hungry and desperately seeking medical help, which is why UK aid is responding with life-saving food, water and basic healthcare, including polio vaccinations.”

An estimated 13.5 million Afghans need humanitarian aid to ensure there is enough food for themselves and their families, Britain’s development ministry said.