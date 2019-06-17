View all in Latest
UIF apologises for glitches with new filing system

The uFiling online service is used to submit UIF declarations and for the payment of monthly contributions by employers.

UIF. Picture: UIF.
UIF. Picture: UIF.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - As more users of the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s (UIF) online filing system complain of its failures, the fund has apologised, but blames the problems on consumers.

The uFiling online service is used to submit UIF declarations and for the payment of monthly contributions by employers.

The system has been experiencing challenges for months now, with consumers complaining they are unable to access it, among other glitches.

Assistant director at UIF, Masechache Molefe said the problem was brought on by the introduction of a new system that users still have to get familiar with.

"We have modernised uFiling on the system. I think the problem is our clients having challenges in trying to log on. Most of the clients log their accounts."

However, when users complained of not being able to register or even file claims on the system in May, the UIF attributed the failures to upgrades after the relocation of their data centre.

